Concern after person believed to have fallen from building

Hawkins Road in Colchester where a person is believed to have falled Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Emergency services have been called to a street in Colchester after a person is thought to have fallen from a building.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crews from the East of England Ambulance Service were called to Hawkins Road in Colchester shortly before 2pm.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the service said: "We were called at 1.46pm with reports of a person who had fallen in Hawkins Road, Colchester.

"We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team and one ambulance.

"Crews remain at the scene."

Essex Police and the Heath and Safety Executive have been contacted for comment.