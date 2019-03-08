E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Concern after person believed to have fallen from building

PUBLISHED: 16:14 25 October 2019

Hawkins Road in Colchester where a person is believed to have falled Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hawkins Road in Colchester where a person is believed to have falled Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services have been called to a street in Colchester after a person is thought to have fallen from a building.

Crews from the East of England Ambulance Service were called to Hawkins Road in Colchester shortly before 2pm.

A spokesman for the service said: "We were called at 1.46pm with reports of a person who had fallen in Hawkins Road, Colchester.

"We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team and one ambulance.

"Crews remain at the scene."

Essex Police and the Heath and Safety Executive have been contacted for comment.

