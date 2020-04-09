Breaking

Salvage operation begins as fire breaks out at Victorian hall

12 fire crews from across west Suffolk have been called to a fire in Hawstead, south of Bury St Edmunds Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

A total of 11 fire engines have been called to the scene of a fire at a country house in west Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene of the fire at Hawstead Hall at 6.40am today.

A fire service spokesman said: “It started as a roof fire but has spread to two floors of the house.

“Fire crews are making good progress and have salvaged as much from inside the property as they can.

“They are currently working at height removing roof tiles.”

Crews from Sudbury, Long Melford, Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell, Ixworth, and Newmarket are on scene.

The fire is approximately 20m x 20m in size.

The spokesman added no ambulance has been called and no one is believed to have suffered any injuries.

He was not able to confirm if anyone was inside the property at the time.