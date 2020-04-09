E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Salvage operation begins as fire breaks out at Victorian hall

PUBLISHED: 08:40 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:46 09 April 2020

12 fire crews from across west Suffolk have been called to a fire in Hawstead, south of Bury St Edmunds Picture: PHIL MORLEY

12 fire crews from across west Suffolk have been called to a fire in Hawstead, south of Bury St Edmunds Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A total of 11 fire engines have been called to the scene of a fire at a country house in west Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene of the fire at Hawstead Hall at 6.40am today.

A fire service spokesman said: “It started as a roof fire but has spread to two floors of the house.

“Fire crews are making good progress and have salvaged as much from inside the property as they can.

“They are currently working at height removing roof tiles.”

Crews from Sudbury, Long Melford, Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell, Ixworth, and Newmarket are on scene.

The fire is approximately 20m x 20m in size.

The spokesman added no ambulance has been called and no one is believed to have suffered any injuries.

He was not able to confirm if anyone was inside the property at the time.

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with ‘zinging’ jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER



Salvage operation begins as fire breaks out at Victorian hall

12 fire crews from across west Suffolk have been called to a fire in Hawstead, south of Bury St Edmunds Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘We couldn’t say goodbye’ – Family distraught after dad, 62, dies day after showing coronavirus symptoms

Dean Greenaway, who died after contracting Covid-19, pictured with his daughter Kayleigh (left), son Jamie and partner of 24 years Michelle. Picture: MICHELLE JOYCE

AirBnB restricts new bookings after hundreds of properties listed for Easter weekend

Holidaymakers have been told to stay away from the region's beaches. Photo: Getty Images

Dairy farms demand urgent action to save businesses as milk demand dries up

Dairy farmers have called for urgent government action to help their businesses survive the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Watchlist highlights native livestock successes – and the rare breeds at risk of dying out

Bagot goats, such as these animals grazing on the clifftops at Cromer, are among the native breeds which are seeing a resurgence, said the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
