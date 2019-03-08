Do you recognise these three men?
PUBLISHED: 22:32 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:32 19 March 2019
SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Police are seeking three men for questioning in connection to a theft and assault from a Suffolk Sainsburys store.
On February 14, about 8.15pm, three men entered the Sainsburys store in Haydocks Road, Haverhill, filling a backpack with Oral B toothbrush heads.
The trio fled the store with the stock, valued at just under £2,000.
The theft is being linked to another brush with the law - an assault that took place on Saturday, March 2 at 5.30pm in the same store, when a man rammed a security officer with a shopping trolley before fleeing the scene.
The security officer chased the suspect but lost sight of him.
If you recognise any of the individuals shown, please contact Haverhill police via 101 quoting 37/9510/19 for the theft or 37/12124/19 for the assault.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.
