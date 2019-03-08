'No serious injuries' in head-on crash near A120
PUBLISHED: 14:26 21 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 21 September 2019
GOOGLE MAPS
Police in Essex have issued an update on a collision initially described as "serious" by Highways England near the A120 in Marks Tey.
Officers were called to reports of a head-on crash in Great Tey Road, at its junction with the A120, at 6.30pm yesterday.
As a result of the collision, the A120 was closed in both directions between the slip road to the B1024 and junction 25 for the A12 while emergency services worked at the scene.
There were initial reports of serious injuries, and diversions were put in place.
However, police issued the following statement this morning: "We were called at around 6.30pm on Friday 20 September, with reports that a blue Ford Fiesta, a Silver Hyundai and a Ssangyong Korando had been in collision on Great Tey Road, Colchester.
"No serious injuries are believed to have been reported."
The A120 re-opened to traffic in both directions at around 9pm.