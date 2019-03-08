E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'No serious injuries' in head-on crash near A120

PUBLISHED: 14:26 21 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 21 September 2019

Essex Police were called to a crash near the A120 in Great Tey Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Essex Police were called to a crash near the A120 in Great Tey Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Police in Essex have issued an update on a collision initially described as "serious" by Highways England near the A120 in Marks Tey.

Officers were called to reports of a head-on crash in Great Tey Road, at its junction with the A120, at 6.30pm yesterday.

As a result of the collision, the A120 was closed in both directions between the slip road to the B1024 and junction 25 for the A12 while emergency services worked at the scene.

There were initial reports of serious injuries, and diversions were put in place.

However, police issued the following statement this morning: "We were called at around 6.30pm on Friday 20 September, with reports that a blue Ford Fiesta, a Silver Hyundai and a Ssangyong Korando had been in collision on Great Tey Road, Colchester.

"No serious injuries are believed to have been reported."

The A120 re-opened to traffic in both directions at around 9pm.

Most Read

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Fire crews attending huge thatch fire at cottages as smoke fills local roads

Fire crews pumped water from a nearby brook to deal with the fire Picture: ARCHANT

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Westbound A14 reopens following lorry crash closure

The A14 has been closed at Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Fire crews attending huge thatch fire at cottages as smoke fills local roads

Fire crews pumped water from a nearby brook to deal with the fire Picture: ARCHANT

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Westbound A14 reopens following lorry crash closure

The A14 has been closed at Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Anger over authorities’ ‘betrayal’ of agreement to protect sporting facilities and green space

Opponents to Hopkins & Moore's plans for housing on a former bowls green in Melton Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘Shambles’ - Retirement scheme residents unimpressed by response to double tragedy

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn ONolan with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Object which hit van could have been thrown from bridge

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident on the A12 near Hatfield Peverel Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘No serious injuries’ in head-on crash near A120

Essex Police were called to a crash near the A120 in Great Tey Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hundreds go through ‘knife arch’ to keep park safe

Hundreds of people went through the knife arch at Colchester's Castle Park Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists