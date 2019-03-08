'No serious injuries' in head-on crash near A120

Essex Police were called to a crash near the A120 in Great Tey Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Police in Essex have issued an update on a collision initially described as "serious" by Highways England near the A120 in Marks Tey.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to reports of a head-on crash in Great Tey Road, at its junction with the A120, at 6.30pm yesterday.

As a result of the collision, the A120 was closed in both directions between the slip road to the B1024 and junction 25 for the A12 while emergency services worked at the scene.

There were initial reports of serious injuries, and diversions were put in place.

However, police issued the following statement this morning: "We were called at around 6.30pm on Friday 20 September, with reports that a blue Ford Fiesta, a Silver Hyundai and a Ssangyong Korando had been in collision on Great Tey Road, Colchester.

"No serious injuries are believed to have been reported."

The A120 re-opened to traffic in both directions at around 9pm.