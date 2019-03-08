Suffolk secondary school headteacher ‘absolutely delighted’ with Ofsted rating

Lee Walker, headteacher at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

The headteacher of a Bury St Edmunds secondary school says he is “absolutely delighted” with a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted following an inspection.

King Edward VI Upper School in Bury St Edmunds has achieved a 'good' Ofsted rating Picture: ARCHANT King Edward VI Upper School in Bury St Edmunds has achieved a 'good' Ofsted rating Picture: ARCHANT

Lee Walker, head at King Edward VI School, said he is confident the school will “continue to go from strength-to-strength” following the education watchdog’s grading.

The Grove Road-school achieved a good rating across the board in Ofsted’s five categories, which are effectiveness of leadership, quality of teaching, and learning, behaviour and welfare, pupil outcomes and 16-19 study programmes.

The report highlighted the role of Mr Walker, who inspectors said had “guided the school skilfully through changing times, while bringing about significant improvements”.

In 2016, the majority of schools in Bury St Edmunds moved from three-tier education to the two-tier system.

Lee Walker, left, took over from long-serving King Edward VI School headteacher Geoff Barton in August 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Lee Walker, left, took over from long-serving King Edward VI School headteacher Geoff Barton in August 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Inspectors said “extensive work linked to intake changes” which required different curriculum models, changes to pastoral systems and additional staff training had been carried out very smoothly.

Mr Walker, who took over from previous headteacher Geoff Barton in August 2017, said: “I am approaching two years in the role and I have to say I am absolutely delighted that we have acheived a good rating across all Ofsted categories.

“I think it demonstrates the hard work and commitment of staff and pupils that despite the challenging changes, the school has managed to achieve this rating.

“I’m really grateful and thankful to have such a supportive group of parents who work continually with the school alongside staff and students.”

Inspectors praised both senior leaders and staff at the school, as well as the behaviour of pupils.

The report said: “Pupils behave well. They embody the core values of respect, aspiration and creativity.

“Overwhelmingly, teachers use their good subject knowledge to plan interesting activities that enthuse pupils, helping them to learn well.”

Inspectors highlighted making sure teachers consistently match learning precisely to pupils’ needs and reducing the levels of persistence absence of disadvantaged pupils as areas to improve.

Mr Walker added: “I think the report pointed out a few things we need to improve and we will be working hard to ensure the school continues to go from strength-to-strength.”