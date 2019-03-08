Headteacher steps down from Stowupland High School

Stowupland High School. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The headteacher of Stowupland High School in Suffolk has stepped down.

Wendy Baster has left her post at the school in Stowupland, near Stowmarket, after just under two years in charge.

In a letter to parents and carers, chair of governors Mrs Karen Hudson and Mrs Karen Grimes, chief executive of the John Milton Academy Trust, said Ms Baster had left at the start of the autumn term.

"We have been advised that, following a period of personal leave, Ms Baster will

not be returning to Stowupland," the letter said.

"We would, therefore, like to take this opportunity to thank her for her work and to wish her all the very best as she takes early retirement."

Ms Baster has been permanently replaced by interim head Mr Peter Whear, who was appointed by the Trust in September.

The school became an academy in 2016 as a founder of the John Milton Academy Trust.

In an Ofsted inspection held in March it was found to 'require improvement' in all areas.

However the report said the school had been making progress under Ms Baster's leadership.

Last month the school received planning permission to build a new sixth form centre which would feature four new classrooms, a media suite, performing arts studio, kitchen and common room.

Once completed it will enable the number of sixth form students to increase from 185 to 200 and enable the number of students aged 11-16 to rise from 925 to 1050.