E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Headteacher steps down from Stowupland High School

PUBLISHED: 13:31 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 13 November 2019

Stowupland High School. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stowupland High School. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The headteacher of Stowupland High School in Suffolk has stepped down.

Stowupland High School. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNStowupland High School. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wendy Baster has left her post at the school in Stowupland, near Stowmarket, after just under two years in charge.

In a letter to parents and carers, chair of governors Mrs Karen Hudson and Mrs Karen Grimes, chief executive of the John Milton Academy Trust, said Ms Baster had left at the start of the autumn term.

"We have been advised that, following a period of personal leave, Ms Baster will

not be returning to Stowupland," the letter said.

You may also want to watch:

"We would, therefore, like to take this opportunity to thank her for her work and to wish her all the very best as she takes early retirement."

Ms Baster has been permanently replaced by interim head Mr Peter Whear, who was appointed by the Trust in September.

The school became an academy in 2016 as a founder of the John Milton Academy Trust.

In an Ofsted inspection held in March it was found to 'require improvement' in all areas.

However the report said the school had been making progress under Ms Baster's leadership.

Last month the school received planning permission to build a new sixth form centre which would feature four new classrooms, a media suite, performing arts studio, kitchen and common room.

Once completed it will enable the number of sixth form students to increase from 185 to 200 and enable the number of students aged 11-16 to rise from 925 to 1050.

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk Coastal Brexit Party hopeful to stand as Independent in 2019 General Election

Independent Suffolk Coastal candidate Tony Love. Picture: TONY LOVE

“I think RE should be scrapped from high school”

Is RE still necessary at high school? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Without them we would be struggling’: Care group comes to aid of Christmas Day Swim

Christmas Day Swim swimmer applications are now open. Picture: Peter Eyles

Headteacher steps down from Stowupland High School

Stowupland High School. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body of man found in high street property

The body was found at a property in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists