Health warning after council team potentially exposed to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:29 15 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 15 February 2020

A Public Health England poster about coronavirus - so far nine people in the UK have developed the condition. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

A Public Health England poster about coronavirus - so far nine people in the UK have developed the condition. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

A council team attended a major bus conference in London in which it later emerged a visiting delegate had coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

The team were based at County Hall in Chelmsford, Essex. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGEThe team were based at County Hall in Chelmsford, Essex. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

The officers from Essex County Council were on an information stand at the UK Bus Summit at the QEII Conference Centre in Westminster.

Since the event, on February 6, health officials have contacted hundreds of attendees, including the official public transport information team at the council after it emerged someone at the conference was later diagnosed with the virus.

It is unclear how many of the team were at the centre or whether they had returned to work at county hall in Chelmsford, where hundreds of people work and come into contact with large numbers of visitors daily.

The summit is a major event involving delegates from all over the country discussing national bus policy.

Two Labour MPs who were also at the conference said they were well but confirmed they were cancelling public engagements until February 20 as a precaution.

Public Health England has now written to attendees of the summit. The letter said: "While the degree of contact you may have had with the case at the summit is unlikely to have been significant, we are taking a precautionary approach and informing you.

"If you are well, there is no action for you to take. If you develop symptoms or a cough or fever or shortness of breath, you should immediately stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu. Call NHS 111 to inform them that you are a contact of a confirmed case of COVID-19."

So far, nine people in the UK have tested positive for the virus.

A spokesperson for Essex County Council said: "We can confirm that there was attendance from Essex County Council at this conference and that the advice offered by Public Health England is being followed.

"Public Health England were clear in their letter that any contact with the case of COVID-19 identified as attending the summit is unlikely to have been significant, and that their approach in writing to delegates with advice is precautionary."

Most Read

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dramatic picture shows collapsed Clacton pier

Pictures show part of Clacton pier has collapsed into the sea. Picture: SUE COOPER

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Brace yourself for gusts of up to 60mph as Storm Dennis hits Suffolk

Waves caused by Storm Ciara at Felixstowe Picture: ASH WILLIAMS

Storm Dennis: Ipswich Town fans warned Orwell Bridge will close at 3pm today

Stock image of the Orwell Bridge Picture: ARCHANT

Boxing Day crash driver admits causing death of two teenage passengers

The scene of the fatal crash on the A14 eastbound at Rougham Picture: GREGG BROWN

Matchday Live: Lambert’s Blues looking for much-needed spark as Brewers visit in stormy conditions

Ipswich Town take on Burton Albion this weekend. Picture: ROSS HALLS

