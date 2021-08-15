Vaccines to be offered to 16 and 17-year-olds in Suffolk by next week

Published: 12:01 AM August 15, 2021

All young people aged 16 to 17 in England are to be offered a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Vaccines are being offered to all young people aged 16 to 17 in England by Monday, August 23 before their school term starts in September.

A total of 85.8% of people in Suffolk have had their first dose of the vaccine with 76.9% getting jabbed the second time.

Up to August 13, 73.4% of 18 to 24-year-olds have had at least their first dose.

Now it will be the turn of 16 and 17 year olds in Suffolk, and NHS England has launched a new online walk-in site finder to help them locate the nearest available centre.

Locally this includes Kesgrave Pharmacy, North Street Pharmacy, the Harleston Medical Practice and Diss Youth & Community Centre along with the vaccine bus making its way around Suffolk and north Essex.

People aged 16 and 17 will be able to get vaccinated at local vaccination sites or via walk-in centres after being invited by the NHS.

Sajid Javid has been appointed as the new health secretary - Credit: PA

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “It is brilliant to see tens of thousands of young people have already received their vaccine - thank you for helping to further build our wall of defence against COVID-19 across the country.

“I have asked the NHS in England to ensure they offer a first dose of the vaccine to everyone aged 16 and 17 by next Monday 23 August, this will make sure everybody has the opportunity to get vital protection before returning to college or sixth form.

“Please don’t delay - get your jabs as soon as you can so we can continue to safely live with this virus and enjoy our freedoms by giving yourself, your family and your community the protection they need.”

Teenagers within three months of turning 18 can book their vaccine appointment online through the National Booking Service or by calling 119.

Children aged 12 to 15 who are clinically vulnerable to Covid-19 or who live with adults who are at increased risk of serious illness from the virus are also being contacted by the NHS and invited for their vaccine by August 23, ahead of the new school year.

The vaccines have already saved around 84,600 lives and prevented 23.4 million infections and 66,900 hospitalisations in England up to August 6, according to the latest data from Public Health England and Cambridge University.

People aged 16 and 17 can find their nearest walk-in vaccination centre here: nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/find-a-walk-in-coronavirus-covid-19-vaccination-site.