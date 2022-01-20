News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Almost 2,500 young people in Suffolk test positive for Covid in a week

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:13 AM January 20, 2022
Updated: 10:14 AM January 20, 2022
The number of young people testing positive for Covid in Suffolk has been revealed (file photo)

The number of young people testing positive for coronavirus in a week in Suffolk has risen by almost two-thirds.

Figures released by Suffolk County Council revealed there were 2,477 new cases of Covid among people aged up to 19 years old in the week to January 17.

This was a rise from the previous week's figure of 1,509 — an increase of about 64%.

A total of 341 out of Suffolk's 468 education settings — including all schools, colleges and nurseries — recorded at least one case of Covid in the last week.

The number of staff who contracted Covid in the week up to January 17 has not been released by the county council.

The rise in case numbers come as schools no longer have to require students to wear masks in classrooms from today, with the rest of the Plan B rules being scrapped from next Thursday.

Dave Lee-Allan, headteacher at Stowmarket High School, praised students' response to Covid rules - Credit: Gregg Brown

Leading headteacher Dave Lee-Allan, head of Stowmarket High School, said students "should be applauded" for their efforts in helping curb the spread of Covid in recent weeks.

