Over 60 Botswana nurses to join NHS trust
- Credit: PA
A health trust serving Essex and Suffolk has offered roles to more than 60 nurses from Botswana.
Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT) said 66 nurses will be joining after an "extremely challenging" two years.
Director of workforce transformation and international recruitment, Nesta Williams said she is "delighted" the nurses "have chosen to take the next step in their nursing career with EPUT".
"Some of the nurses are trained in both mental health and physical health, and this means they could choose to work in a range of services", she added.
The trust highlighted that "the exchange of skills and experience is one of the benefits of international recruitment."
Professor Natalie Hammond, executive nurse, said: "The last two years of the pandemic have been extremely challenging.
"A robust nursing workforce helps us provide safe care and meet the needs of our communities."
Most Read
- 1 Village road closed for 7 hours due to police incident
- 2 Suffolk’s hottest new place for brunch
- 3 Person dies after being hit by train near Ipswich
- 4 Suffolk hotel's restaurant named one of the best seaside diners in the UK
- 5 Boy 'beat the living daylights' out of man he found in bed with his sister
- 6 Historic Suffolk landmark restored to former beauty with new fantail
- 7 Reasons behind Egan's 218-day suspension revealed
- 8 Road closed as car left on its roof after crash in west Suffolk
- 9 Where Town are at with ins and outs as the transfer window opens today
- 10 Five arrested on suspicion of murder after death of Mildenhall football fan
Following successful recruitment checks, the nurses will be joining the Trust from August.