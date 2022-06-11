Over 60 Botswana nurses to join NHS trust

A total of 66 nurses will be joining after an "extremely challenging" two years, the Trust has said (file photo) - Credit: PA

A health trust serving Essex and Suffolk has offered roles to more than 60 nurses from Botswana.

Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT) said 66 nurses will be joining after an "extremely challenging" two years.

Director of workforce transformation and international recruitment, Nesta Williams said she is "delighted" the nurses "have chosen to take the next step in their nursing career with EPUT".

"Some of the nurses are trained in both mental health and physical health, and this means they could choose to work in a range of services", she added.

The trust highlighted that "the exchange of skills and experience is one of the benefits of international recruitment."

Professor Natalie Hammond, executive nurse, said: "The last two years of the pandemic have been extremely challenging.

"A robust nursing workforce helps us provide safe care and meet the needs of our communities."

Following successful recruitment checks, the nurses will be joining the Trust from August.