Police and air ambulance called after pedestrian struck by car

Published: 1:05 PM August 20, 2021 Updated: 1:35 PM August 20, 2021

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has landed in Framlingham - Credit: James Patrick

Emergency services have been called to attend an incident in Framlingham.

Witnesses in the town have reported seeing the air ambulance land in a field near Mount Pleasant, close to Thomas Mills High School and Framlingham College.

The helicopter landed in a field behind homes in Mount Pleasant - Credit: James Patrick

Police cars and land ambulances have also been spotted in the area.

A spokesman for Suffolk police later confirmed that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a car in Mount Pleasant.

The spokesman revealed that the pedestrian was being taken to hospital for treatment but was conscious and breathing.