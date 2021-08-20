Updated
Police and air ambulance called after pedestrian struck by car
Published: 1:05 PM August 20, 2021 Updated: 1:35 PM August 20, 2021
- Credit: James Patrick
Emergency services have been called to attend an incident in Framlingham.
Witnesses in the town have reported seeing the air ambulance land in a field near Mount Pleasant, close to Thomas Mills High School and Framlingham College.
Police cars and land ambulances have also been spotted in the area.
A spokesman for Suffolk police later confirmed that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a car in Mount Pleasant.
The spokesman revealed that the pedestrian was being taken to hospital for treatment but was conscious and breathing.