Five-year-old Alec 'thriving' at school after rare cancer battle
- Credit: PA
A Stowmarket youngster who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer at just four months old is "thriving" as he starts his second year at school.
When Alec Carpenter was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2016, doctors feared he would not survive for more than a few weeks.
But Alec, now five, started treatment immediately and overcame the odds, starting at Chilton Community Primary School in Stowmarket last year.
Despite his ongoing treatment for cancer, Alec has managed to start writing and has overcome a lisp in his first year of education.
He has also become something of a go-to among his peers in mathematics, even though he has often have to play catch-up due to illness.
You may also want to watch:
They were achievements mum Nicola, 42, and dad Glenn, 45, thought would never be possible.
Nicola said: "The school has been absolutely fantastic and Alec is thriving. His report is amazing.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk-based former Marine found dead after 10-month disappearance
- 2 Matchday Recap: It rains goals at Portman Road as Town hit six
- 3 Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich
- 4 Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village
- 5 'They walked into us heavy' - Cook on 6-0 thrashing of Doncaster
- 6 Five observations following Ipswich Town's 6-0 win against Doncaster
- 7 Ipswich Town 6-0 Doncaster Rovers: Evans leads the way as ruthless Blues cut loose under the lights
- 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 6-0 Doncaster romp
- 9 Plans submitted to demolish historic swimming pool
- 10 Police and public at odds over illegal e-scooters
"Academically, Alec was over a year behind at one point, but he’s really determined and gets annoyed if anyone thinks he’s not capable of something.
"What he’s achieved over the last year is more than we could have hoped for."
Nicola and Glenn have urged people to clear out their wardrobes and donate any pre-loved clothes to their nearest TK Maxx shop as part of the retailer's Give Up Clothes for Good campaign raising cash for Cancer Research UK.