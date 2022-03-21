Ali's challenge in memory of his friend Joe Langfield

Joe Langfield (left) with his friend Ali Clements, who will be completing the running and cycling challenge - Credit: ELLIS ORCHARD

A fitness fanatic will be inspired by the memory of his best friend when he takes on a 925-mile running and cycling challenge for charity.

Ipswich man Ali Clements, 28, will be heading from John O’Groats to Land’s End in May and aims to raise £4,000 for Inspire Suffolk, a charity that helps young people to build brighter futures.

He has set himself the challenge in memory of Joe Langfield, who died suddenly aged 27 in June following a cardiac arrest.

“The reason I’m doing this particular challenge is because I wanted something that would push my body to the absolute limit. It had to be something big.

“Joe always used to laugh at the amount of time I spent running, and I can just picture him laughing at me and cracking jokes in his usual Joey way.

“When I’m out running, it’s when I feel closest to him. I know he’ll be with me every step of the way, and it’s this that will keep me going,” Mr Clements said.

He plans to cycle more than 100 miles or run a marathon every day for 13 days and had originally set a fundraising target of £2,000, although he has since doubled this figure after receiving ‘phenomenal support.’

Ali Clements, who will be cycling and running from John O'Groats to Land's End in memory of his friend Joe Langfield - Credit: ELLIS ORCHARD

A group of Mr Langfield’s family and friends will be venturing to Land’s End to cheer on Mr Clements when he completes his challenge.

Mr Langfield’s mother, Jackie, will be among those waiting at the finish line.

She said: “We are so incredibly proud of Ali for undertaking such an incredible challenge in Joe’s memory.

“We are in awe of his effort, dedication and commitment to raising funds and awareness of Inspire. Our Joey had an expression he would say to us all whenever we said goodbye, and it seems so fitting here. So, in Joe’s words, ‘roll safe, and mind the roads, Ali’.”

Sara Warburton, events and fundraising manager at Inspire, said: “We are so grateful for Ali’s support of our charity as he takes on this momentous challenge.

“Through the incredible efforts of his friends and family, Joe’s legacy will continue to help other young people to raise their voices, achieve their ambitions and realise their potential.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alistair-j-clements