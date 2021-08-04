Promotion

Published: 9:00 AM August 4, 2021

The Anglia Care team is a tight-knit group and some of the carers have been with the business since the beginning - Credit: Anglia Care

Anglia Care operates across Ipswich and Felixstowe, offering a range of domestic support personal and specialist care, including in residential care settings. The family-run business also prides itself on being able to assist clients within their own homes, helping them to continue living as independently as possible.

Carers work in flexible shifts throughout the day and tend to operate in smaller geographical areas to ensure that clients are greeted by the same people. This also helps to build more trusting carer/client relationships and enables the carer to learn about their client’s specific needs, wants and interests.

The hardworking team at Anglia Care is very diverse, as its carers come from all walks of life and vary greatly in age and experience. As so many of the staff spend the majority of their time out in the community assisting clients, internal support is a high priority and the office serves as an open and welcoming base where carers can check in, have a cup of tea and discuss their day with their colleagues.

“We’re a very tight-knit team,” says Dinu Morar, office manager at Anglia Care. “Of course, you’ll spend 90% of your time alone in the community, but you can speak to the office team at any time. Even when the office is closed, there’s an out of hours number that you can call and someone will always pick up.”

Staff at Anglia Care are always looked after and the management team works hard to help them develop and gain qualifications, helping them build rewarding careers. Anglia Care has built a reputation in the community for going above and beyond in its efforts to strengthen each carer’s ability to deliver excellent service. The care provider is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission and, in 2019, was Highly Commended by the Suffolk Care Awards in the category for Excellent Training Opportunities.

There are plenty of pathways to build your career with Anglia Care. The business works closely with various NHS bodies, as well as organisations like Skills for Care and YMCA, to provide staff with specialist training that bolsters their skills and confidence.

A state-of-the-art GERT suits help carers understand the challenges their clients face - Credit: Anglia Care

Anglia Care is also embracing new technologies to nurture staff development, making use of virtual reality for dementia training and a state-of-the-art GERT suit, which simulates some of the physical challenges an elderly person may experience, such as difficulty fastening clothes or impaired eyesight. This helps carers to understand the more subtle aspects of their clients’ needs and enables them to support the client to a higher standard.

There are multiple internal awards at Anglia Care that are given in recognition of team members who excel in their work and support of others. The care provider also runs a number of social and team building events for staff including its 12 Days of Caring campaign, which takes place in the local community, and an annual Christmas party, where the High Flyer award is presented to three people - nominated by colleagues and customers – who have gone the extra mile for Anglia Care and its clients.

“It’s a great place to work because we genuinely care for our employees,” Dinu says. “We have built a reputation for that and we have some carers who have been with us since the beginning - for the last eight years now.”

The newly launched recruitment arm of the business - Anglia Care Recruitment – seeks to enhance the quality and availability of care services in Suffolk by providing training and placement opportunities for people wanting to work in domiciliary care, live-in care or residential care homes across the county.

If you’re considering a career in care and would like to learn more about opportunities with Anglia Care, you can visit www.angliacare.co.uk, like Anglia Care on Facebook or email your CV directly to jobs@angliacare.co.uk.