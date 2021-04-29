When will Suffolk and Essex chemists open on bank holiday Monday?
If you need to visit a pharmacy in Suffolk or north Essex on bank holiday Monday, use our handy guide for all the latest opening times.
Here is the full list of opening times for all chemists across the region.
Aldeburgh
Aldeburgh Pharmacy, 125 High Street – 10am-3pm
Beccles
Boots Pharmacy, 5 New Market 10am-4pm
Braintree
Boots, 7 George Yard, Sandpit Lane 10am-4pm
Brightlingsea
Boots, 52 Victoria Place 10am-2pm
Bury St Edmunds
Asda, Western Way 9am-6pm
Boots, 11-13 Cornhill 10.30am-4.30pm
Sainsbury's, Bedingfield Way 10am-4pm
Tesco, St Saviour's Interchange 9am-6pm
Chelmsford
Boots, 43 High Chelmer 8.30am-6pm
Boots, Chelmer Village Retail Park 10.30am-4.30pm
Tesco, 47-53 Springfield Road 9am-6pm
Tesco, Princes Road 9am-6pm
Clacton-on-Sea
Boots, 15 North Road 10am-2pm
Colchester
Asda, Petrolea Close 9am-6pm
Boots, 2-4 West Parade, Pume Avenue 10am-3pm
Boots, 4-6 Lion Walk 10am-4pm
Tesco, Highwoods Square 9am-6pm
Felixstowe
Boots Pharmacy, 86 Hamilton Road 10am-4pm
Morrisons, Grange Farm Avenue 10am-4pm
Frinton
Boots, Connaught Avenue 10am-4pm
Great Notley
Tesco, 1 The Square 9am-6pm
Hadleigh
Mill Pharmacy, Hadleigh Health Centre, Market Place 10am-12pm
Halstead
Boots, 69-71 High Street 10am-4pm
Haverhill
Boots, 15 High Street 10am-4pm
Lloyds at Sainsbury's, Haycocks Road 10am-4pm
Tesco, Cangle Road 9am-6pm
Ipswich
Asda, Goddard Road 9am-6pm
Morrison's, Sproughton Road 10am-4pm
Sainsbury's, Warren Heath, Felixstowe Road 10am-4pm
Sainsbury's Hadleigh Road 10am-4pm
Tesco, Copdock, 42 London Road, 9am-6pm
Kesgrave
Tesco, Ropes Drive 9am-6pm
Manningtree
Boots, Century House, Station Road, 11am-3pm
Martlesham Heath
Tesco, Anson Road 9am-6pm
Newmarket
Boots, 82 High Street 10am-4pm
Tesco, Fordham Road 9am-6pm
Stanway
Boots, Fiveways Superstore, Peartree Road 10am-4pm
Boots, Tollgate West 10am-11.59pm
Stowmarket
Asda, 8-9 Wilkes Way 9am-6pm
Tesco, Cedars Link Road 9am-6pm
Sudbury
Boots, 12-14 Market Hill 10am-4pm
Tesco, Springlands Way 9am-6pm
West Mersea
Boots, 37 Barfield Road 10am-4pm
Woodbridge
Boots, 58 Thoroughfare 10am-4pm