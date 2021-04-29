News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
When will Suffolk and Essex chemists open on bank holiday Monday?

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 11:49 AM April 29, 2021   
Medicines should always be bought from a registered pharmacy, the government says. Picture: SARAH LU

Pharmacies across Suffolk and north Essex will be open on bank holiday Monday - Credit: Archant

If you need to visit a pharmacy in Suffolk or north Essex on bank holiday Monday, use our handy guide for all the latest opening times.

Here is the full list of opening times for all chemists across the region.

Aldeburgh

Aldeburgh Pharmacy, 125 High Street – 10am-3pm

Beccles

Boots Pharmacy, 5 New Market 10am-4pm

Braintree

Boots, 7 George Yard, Sandpit Lane 10am-4pm

Brightlingsea

Boots, 52 Victoria Place 10am-2pm

Bury St Edmunds

Asda, Western Way 9am-6pm

Boots, 11-13 Cornhill 10.30am-4.30pm

Sainsbury's, Bedingfield Way 10am-4pm

Tesco, St Saviour's Interchange 9am-6pm

Chelmsford

Boots, 43 High Chelmer 8.30am-6pm

Boots, Chelmer Village Retail Park 10.30am-4.30pm

Tesco, 47-53 Springfield Road 9am-6pm

Tesco, Princes Road 9am-6pm

Clacton-on-Sea

Boots, 15 North Road 10am-2pm

Colchester

Asda, Petrolea Close 9am-6pm

Boots, 2-4 West Parade, Pume Avenue 10am-3pm

Boots, 4-6 Lion Walk 10am-4pm

Tesco, Highwoods Square 9am-6pm

Felixstowe

Boots Pharmacy, 86 Hamilton Road 10am-4pm

Morrisons, Grange Farm Avenue 10am-4pm

Frinton

Boots, Connaught Avenue 10am-4pm

Great Notley

Tesco, 1 The Square 9am-6pm

Hadleigh

Mill Pharmacy, Hadleigh Health Centre, Market Place 10am-12pm

Halstead

Boots, 69-71 High Street 10am-4pm

Haverhill

Boots, 15 High Street 10am-4pm

Lloyds at Sainsbury's, Haycocks Road 10am-4pm

Tesco, Cangle Road 9am-6pm

Ipswich

Asda, Goddard Road 9am-6pm

Morrison's, Sproughton Road 10am-4pm

Sainsbury's, Warren Heath, Felixstowe Road 10am-4pm

Sainsbury's Hadleigh Road 10am-4pm

Tesco, Copdock, 42 London Road, 9am-6pm

Kesgrave

Tesco, Ropes Drive 9am-6pm

Manningtree

Boots, Century House, Station Road, 11am-3pm

Martlesham Heath

Tesco, Anson Road 9am-6pm

Newmarket

Boots, 82 High Street 10am-4pm

Tesco, Fordham Road 9am-6pm

Stanway

Boots, Fiveways Superstore, Peartree Road 10am-4pm

Boots, Tollgate West 10am-11.59pm

Stowmarket

Asda, 8-9 Wilkes Way 9am-6pm

Tesco, Cedars Link Road 9am-6pm

Sudbury

Boots, 12-14 Market Hill 10am-4pm

Tesco, Springlands Way 9am-6pm

West Mersea

Boots, 37 Barfield Road 10am-4pm

Woodbridge

Boots, 58 Thoroughfare 10am-4pm



 

Suffolk
Essex

