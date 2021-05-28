News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Do you live in one these areas where there were zero Covid cases last week?

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 8:27 AM May 28, 2021   
Only areas with three or more cases are included in the dataset. - Credit: Archant

A total of 154 neighbourhoods in Suffolk and Essex have either zero or very few coronavirus cases, government data has revealed. 

Positive Covid tests have been broken down by neighbourhoods known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which consist of around 8,000 people on average, and these are the figures for the week up to May 21

Only areas with three or more cases are included in the dataset.

The MSOA with the highest infection rate in the region has also seen Indian variant cases. Needham Market South and Great Blakenham, reported 14 new cases of the strain known as B.1.617.2, and has a case rate of 51.3 Covid cases per 100,000 people.

In the wider Ipswich area only Shotley Peninsula and Sproughton, Copdock and Washbrook recorded new cases

In West Suffolk, Mildenhall, Red Lodge, Icklingham and Moulton, Haverhill, and Kedington, Hundon and Withersfield  had three or more cases. 

No areas in the north Essex districts of Braintree or Tendring reported three or more cases but Colchester had four Covid cases in the area of Milesend and Braiswick.

