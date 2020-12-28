Covid cases continued to rise sharply in Babergh in run up to Christmas
Published: 8:16 PM December 28, 2020
The latest coronavirus infection data for Suffolk has shown increasing case levels in Babergh.
The latest data compares the seven days to December 24 with the week previously.
Statistics from the past four days are not considered complete enough for inclusion.
The data showed that the infection rate in Babergh rose from 240.1 cases per 100,000 to 362.9 cases per 100,000 in the space of a week.
There were also notable increases in Ipswich and West Suffolk.
Across the border in Essex the infection rate also grew across the area.
The largest increase was in Maldon which went from 468.2 cases per 100,000 to 739.3 cases per 100,000.
Braintree continues to have the highest infection rate at 844.7 cases per 100,000.
