Babergh's Covid infection rate ranks among the lowest in England

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:00 AM September 4, 2021   
Babergh's Covid infection rate is among the lowest in England as all but one district in Suffolk reported a drop in cases.

Government data for the week up to August 30 revealed Babergh's seven-day rate has fallen to 173.6 new infections per 100,000 people - the sixth-lowest rate in the country.

East Suffolk, at 212.1, had Suffolk's second-lowest infection rate, followed by Mid Suffolk on 224.1 and West Suffolk on 242.5.

Ipswich was the only district not to report a lower infection rate from the week before at 253.7.

According to figures released last weekend, Lowestoft Harbour and Kirkley was the neighbourhood with the highest infection rate in the county at 723.9.

Hospitals in Suffolk have reported a small rise in Covid hospital admissions in the last week, but patient numbers remain well below the peak of January this year.

The data comes after Covid cases began to steadily rise towards the end of August - prompting health bosses to urge people in Suffolk to continue to wear a mask in public settings.


