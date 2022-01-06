News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Babergh reports Suffolk's highest Covid rate as county sees record cases

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:49 AM January 6, 2022
Babergh has reported the highest coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk as more than 10,000 cases were identified in the county in a week.

The district's rate, for the week up to January 1, was 1,547.4 cases per 100,000 people after 4,435 positive tests were recorded.

East Suffolk reported an infection rate of 1,522.1 after a total of 3,811 new cases were identified – the highest infection figure in the county.

A total of 10,652 cases were reported throughout Suffolk's five districts in the week up to January 1, the highest number that has been reported since the start of the pandemic.

However, the record case numbers have not yet been reflected in the patient numbers at Suffolk and north Essex hospitals.

More than 100 people are being treated with Covid between Ipswich, Colchester and West Suffolk hospitals, which remains far below the peak of 704 recorded on January 18, 2021.

But West Suffolk Hospital has declared an "internal critical incident" in the last week as a number of staff are off with illness, including Covid isolation.

