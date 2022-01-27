Mental health helpline for families to be piloted Suffolk

A new mental health helpline will be provided in Suffolk following a charity's successful work supporting existing services in the county.

Since June 2021, Barnardo's has been clearing the young people's mental health referral service of a backlog and will now take the helm on a new project.

In 20 weeks it assessed 700 children in Suffolk for mental health support through the Emotional Wellbeing Service, run by Suffolk County Council and Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

The EWH had been having difficulties referring patients with a less serious mental health issue to help.

A spokeswoman for Barnardo’s said: "It is currently working with the Clinical Commissioning Groups and the EWH in Suffolk to pilot a telephone helpline which will provide an option for families to speak to the Barnardo’s team directly if they need general wellbeing advice and signposting."

The charity also coordinates on Neurodevelopmental disorders and delivers the LINK service supporting those caring for a significant mental illness affecting a child or young person.