Make mental health support an integral part of work culture, says Suffolk boss

Published: 8:15 AM May 13, 2021

Mental health support should be an integral part of culture in business organisations, a Suffolk director has said.

Ian White, managing director of Suffolk-based Beckett Investment Management Group, made the comments during Wednesdays' Welcome Back to Wellbeing event, organised by the EADT and Ipswich Star in association with Suffolk County Council.

Business and health sector leaders discussed the importance of offering support to workers, with Mr White explaining his company has partnered with Suffolk Mind to help ensure employees' wellbeing are met.

Speaking to the panel, Mr White said: "I think as employers, we should be writing down exactly what we are going to do and review that list on a regular basis.

"My fear is that this is the flavour of the month at the moment, and next year there may be another issue that takes the press.

You may also want to watch:

"This is the time to actually make firm commitments as individuals and employers to actually make this part of the culture – not just because we've had a pandemic."