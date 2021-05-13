Make mental health support an integral part of work culture, says Suffolk boss
Mental health support should be an integral part of culture in business organisations, a Suffolk director has said.
Ian White, managing director of Suffolk-based Beckett Investment Management Group, made the comments during Wednesdays' Welcome Back to Wellbeing event, organised by the EADT and Ipswich Star in association with Suffolk County Council.
Business and health sector leaders discussed the importance of offering support to workers, with Mr White explaining his company has partnered with Suffolk Mind to help ensure employees' wellbeing are met.
Speaking to the panel, Mr White said: "I think as employers, we should be writing down exactly what we are going to do and review that list on a regular basis.
"My fear is that this is the flavour of the month at the moment, and next year there may be another issue that takes the press.
You may also want to watch:
"This is the time to actually make firm commitments as individuals and employers to actually make this part of the culture – not just because we've had a pandemic."
Most Read
- 1 Mum-of-four with 'beautiful soul' dies after collapsing in the street
- 2 Ipswich U18s fall to second-half Liverpool goals - how the FA Youth Cup semi-final unfolded....
- 3 ‘Demolition Man’ Cook tells vast majority of Ipswich Town squad to find new clubs
- 4 'Beautiful inside and out': Tragedy as mum dies 48 hours after giving birth
- 5 Steam locomotive back in Suffolk for anniversary trips
- 6 Former judge's widow on trial for sex abuse of young boy in 1980s
- 7 'I loved my time here... I should have stayed' - Former loanee Jeffers back with Town in coaching role
- 8 Takeaway owner fined £3.5k after series of food hygiene breaches
- 9 Stuart Watson's Verdict: Judge Chambers and Skuse's legacy by what their peers said
- 10 Film crews spotted in Ipswich town centre