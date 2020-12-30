MP calls for help from armed forces as Essex declares 'major incident'

Published: 6:11 PM December 30, 2020

Mr Jenkin, MP for Harwich and North Essex, asked Health Secretary Matt Hancock for support from the military with the region's hospitals reaching capacity.

The hope would be that the armed forces could help construct community hospitals to provide additional hospital capacity which would be supported by and partially staffed by the armed forces.

Mr Jenkin also asked for help from the military with the roll-out of the vaccine and also requested that the government look into a different testing method, run by German company .

In reply, West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said that he is aware the pressures in Essex are "very significant" and "important", adding that he would look "favourably" upon any application to bring in the armed forces to the region.

He added that he will "absolutely" look into the new BioNTech test and "get back to him".



