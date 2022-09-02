Bill Turnbull's honesty about his prostate cancer diagnosis could have saved the lives of hundreds of men in Suffolk. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bill Turnbull's openness about his prostate cancer could have saved the lives of hundreds of Suffolk men - and thousands more across the country - a campaigner said after news of the presenter's death was announced.

Mr Turnbull announced that he had been diagnosed with the disease in early 2018 and urged men everywhere to get themselves tested whether they had symptoms or not.

Jeff Willmot from the East Suffolk Prostate Support Group said the publicity had had a dramatic event on testing sessions it ran.

He said: "We hold sessions all over the area. The sessions before Bill made his announcement had attracted 110 and 120 men. The first session after his announcement attracted 560 men - trying to deal with all of them in two hours was a challenge but we managed it.

"I don't know many of those men gave a positive test but the numbers going to testing sessions stayed high and many cancers would have been picked up earlier than otherwise."

Mr Willmot was very saddened to hear of Mr Turnbull's death: "There is no doubt that his decision to go public, along with other celebrities like Stephen Fry and Billy Connolly, encouraged men to come forward.

"In Suffolk I am working with the national Prostate UK charity to get testing sessions introduced at some of the larger businesses in the area and the awareness is certainly increasing."

Prostate cancer is estimated to affect about one in eight men - and is usually very treatable if it is caught early.

One of the problems is that it can be present for some time without showing any symptoms so the only way of detecting it is by widespread testing.

And symptoms can vary - Mr Turnbull said his first symptoms were when he suffered from pains in his legs which he dismissed as as a normal part of the ageing process and put off going to the doctor.

Prostate Cancer UK chief executive Laura Kerby said Mr Turnbull “leaves a resounding impact”.

She said: “Thousands and thousands of men have come forward as a result of him helping us raise awareness of Prostate Cancer UK – and him just telling his story.

“We will be forever grateful for everything that he’s done to help men find out about their prostate cancer risk, and everything he’s done for us at Prostate Cancer UK.”

Ms Kerby said the publicity had had a significant impact: “Prostate cancer (became for a time) the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK and the Turnbull/Fry effect, as we call it, had a huge impact on raising that awareness.

“It’s now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK and that’s very much down to the impacts that he helped us make.”



