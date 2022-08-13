News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

'Breast friends' online cancer support group expands into Suffolk

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 7:00 PM August 13, 2022
Caroline and Janine

An online breast cancer support group is looking to extend its support to Suffolk following success in Colchester and Chelmsford. - Credit: Breast Friends

An online breast cancer support group is looking to extend its support to Suffolk following success in Colchester and Chelmsford.

Online support group Breast Friends was founded in the summer of 2021 by Caroline Sturman and Janine Aldis.

Breast Friends has built a community of breast cancer patients from diagnosis, during treatment, surgery and beyond.

The group offers a safe space to share breast cancer experiences, fears and emotions, providing support, a listening ear and pointing to useful resources.

Previously, they have put on member meet-ups, attended the Butterfly Ball Broomfield Hospital, posted on Top-Tip Tuesdays and delivered 50 care packages to Broomfield Stock Ward.

Founders Caroline and Janine have both had breast cancer and hope the online group can become the source of comfort they sought during their journeys.

Breast Friends has grown significantly in the Colchester and Chelmsford areas and they are now keen to extend to support those affected by breast cancer in Suffolk.

Health Care
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Travellers have pitched up in Aldeburgh

Suffolk Live News

Travellers pitch up at popular park in east Suffolk town

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The field fire broke out in Rattlesden near Stowmarket

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Crews battle huge 15-acre fire in mid Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters have tackled a large field fire in mid Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Residents help firefighters tackle huge blaze near homes

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters tackle a large field fire in Bentley

Suffolk Live News | Updated

10-acre field fire breaks out in south Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon