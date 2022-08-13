'Breast friends' online cancer support group expands into Suffolk

An online breast cancer support group is looking to extend its support to Suffolk following success in Colchester and Chelmsford. - Credit: Breast Friends

Online support group Breast Friends was founded in the summer of 2021 by Caroline Sturman and Janine Aldis.

Breast Friends has built a community of breast cancer patients from diagnosis, during treatment, surgery and beyond.

The group offers a safe space to share breast cancer experiences, fears and emotions, providing support, a listening ear and pointing to useful resources.

Previously, they have put on member meet-ups, attended the Butterfly Ball Broomfield Hospital, posted on Top-Tip Tuesdays and delivered 50 care packages to Broomfield Stock Ward.

Founders Caroline and Janine have both had breast cancer and hope the online group can become the source of comfort they sought during their journeys.

Breast Friends has grown significantly in the Colchester and Chelmsford areas and they are now keen to extend to support those affected by breast cancer in Suffolk.