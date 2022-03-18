News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Headteacher 'deeply saddened' at end of free testing in specialist schools

person

Tom Cann

Published: 7:00 PM March 18, 2022
Covid

A person takes a Covid test - Credit: Chris Bishop

The headteacher of a Suffolk school for pupils with complex needs said she is "deeply saddened" that free Covid testing is coming to an end.

The Guardian reported the government will stop free Covid testing in schools that cater for children with specialist needs at the end of the month as there is no funding available for it to continue.

Hazel Simmons, headteacher at the Bridge School which is a specialist school for pupils with complex needs in Ipswich, said: "We are definitely saddened by the news they are stopping the tests. Covid is very much still around and we have cases in school right now.

"Covid has really taken its toll on us. We have had teachers leaving the profession due to long Covid and the anxiety surrounding Covid.

"We have teachers that have been triple-jabbed, and are on their second or third time of having it, and this change of testing won't assist that. The staff are amazingly stoic, but they have to be well to do their jobs.

"Parents will still send their children to us because they need us to support these highly vulnerable children. 

"However they won't be able to test them and therefore they will be sending them in potentially with Covid and there's nothing they can do about it.

"More than 70% of our children are pre and non-verbal, so they can't even tell you when they fell ill."

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town confirms purchase of land near stadium
  2. 2 Stradbroke pub reopens after foodie transformation
  3. 3 Man in 60s dies after hang gliding accident in mid Suffolk
  1. 4 Revealed: Full list of influential leaders named in this year's Suffolk 100
  2. 5 Police clamp down on illegal car washes in Suffolk
  3. 6 Seven miles of tailbacks on A14 after crash involving car and lorry
  4. 7 'Food worth shouting about' - east Suffolk pub relaunches takeaway menu
  5. 8 Rogue tree surgeons ask for cash after cutting hedges in Bury St Edmunds
  6. 9 'I definitely want to come back' - Celina sees his future at Ipswich
  7. 10 Volkswagen Golf crashes into garden wall near A12 in Woodbridge

A spokesman from the Department for Education said: “We are now moving to living with, and managing, the virus, while maintaining the population’s wall of protection and communicating safer behaviours that the public can follow to manage risk.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the association of school and college leaders, previously told this newspaper: "Once free testing stops as the government is currently planning, the number of students and staff coming into classrooms with Covid could increase even further, and lead to even more disruption to education.

Five Apple Mac computers have been stolen from King Edwards VI School in Bury St Edmunds. Headteache

Geoff Barton is urging the government to make a U-turn on their decision to stop free covid testing - Credit: Archant

“ Testing is one of the few tools we still have to reduce transmission among students and staff and the government must reverse its decision and continue to provide free tests to people working or studying in education settings

Coronavirus
Suffolk
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Rox Marjoram and Jake Bennett-Day at Vino Gusto

Food and Drink

New three-storey wine shop opens in Suffolk's 'foodiest' town

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Dot Ridgway (left) with son David and grandson George at Swiff Farm Butchers in Ashbocking

Popular Swiss Farm butchers set to open third store

Dominic Bareham

person
Ed Sheeran outside the Rolls Building, High Court in central London, where he is bringing a legal ac

Ed Sheeran

Music experts disagree at Ed Sheeran Shape of You copyright trial

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The team at The Unruly Pig. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Food and Drink

East Suffolk gastropub scoops another accolade for its Sunday lunches

Tom Swindles

person