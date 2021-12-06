Care home that opened in pandemic excited after first inspection

Marham House in Bury St Edmunds has had to wait 18 months for its first CQC inspection. - Credit: Kerry Goodearl,

An 18 month wait has ended in celebration for a Bury St Edmunds care home after it was rated good in its first ever inspection.

Marham House, in Simcoe Road, opened in March 2020 and because of Covid-19 the staff have faced a challenging beginning and wait for the Care Quality Commission to inspect.

The residential care home provides personal care to more than 50 adults who need nursing or personal care.

But inspectors were able to visit the site in September 2021 and judged the newly-designed home as being up to a good standard in all categories, including leadership, safety and caring.

Staff have said they are proud to have achieved the second highest rating during their first inspection.

CQC inspectors noted that the home had been set up at the very beginning of the pandemic, and reported: "Despite this, they had set up effective systems and services for people that were reflective and willing to respond to change and learn from feedback.

"The culture was positive and open. Staff spoken with were valued and well supported and enjoyed their jobs."

Also highly praised were the lifestyle support team, who provide events, exercise classes and activities for the residents, and the catering.

Feedback was given by staff, residents and relatives of those living at the care home, as well as professionals who regularly visit the service.

Kerry Goodearl, from Halycon Care Homes, which runs Marham House, said: "Maybe we are a little unusual, but we were very excited to receive a visit from the CQC inspectors in September.

"I know that their visit will usually fill even the most confident manager with trepidation, but we have been waiting for our inspection for a while and we really couldn't wait to show off our home.

"We are very proud of this report, it is well deserved, our team are so dedicated and go above and beyond in everything that they do.

"We know that we have a good home, our team are marvellous, and our residents and their families are happy, it's just nice to see this in writing."