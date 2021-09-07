'Be responsible' - caution urged as Covid cases rise in Suffolk town

Published: 2:50 PM September 7, 2021

There is concern over a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Bury St Edmunds, with 573 positive tests being reported in the town in the last seven days, a rise of 29.6%.

West Suffolk Hospital NHS Foundation Trust also saw 14 Covid-related admissions in the seven days leading up to August, 29 - a 27.3% increase on the previous week.

One particular part of the town which has seen a significant rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks is the Howard Estate and Northgate area, which had 47 new Covid cases in the seven days leading up to September, 1.

This a rate of 658.1 cases per 100,000 people which is almost double the UK average of 362.9.

Johnny Chandler, 54, who lives on the Howard Estate, contracted Covid at the end of August and was in self-isolation until Monday, September 6.

Mr Chandler, whose wife had coronavirus at the same time said it was "horrendous" and that he was "bedridden for six to seven days".

The gardener, who was waiting for a date to have his second coronavirus vaccine, said he was surprised to hear of the high case rate on the Howard Estate.

He added: "When I go out shopping I will still be wearing a mask, we've got to protect the elderly and I wouldn't want to give it to anyone."

Bury St Edmund Town councillor Katie Parker, who represents the St. Olaves Ward which covers the Howard Estate and Marham Park, said: " I can see the statistics are definitely higher for the Howard Estate, I won't speculate about the reasons for that as we may never know.

"I definitely think we all need to remain sensible and aware. I have always been led to believe that cases will remain high but that vaccinations will keep us from hospital admissions and death."

Councillor Parker added: "So we need to be responsible, careful, and go and get vaccinated."

A spokesman for West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said: "As life gets back to normal, people can still help protect families and friends from Covid-19 by taking simple steps like getting vaccinated, wearing face coverings in crowded places and on public transport, meeting outside where possible, and taking regular free Covid-19 rapid self tests."



















































