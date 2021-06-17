Published: 4:12 PM June 17, 2021

There is a call for volunteer stewards at two Stowmarket vaccine sites. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An urgent call has been made for volunteers to steward at a Covid vaccine centre in Stowmarket.

More volunteer stewards are needed at the Salvation Army Hall in Violet Hill Road.

Catherine Johnstone CBE, chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service, said: “We find ourselves at a crucial moment in the vaccination rollout. There is a real urgency to this, and we are working at pace to get all adults vaccinated as fast as possible."

Requests for steward volunteers have soared in recent weeks and there are now over 2,000 shifts that need filling in sites across the country every day.

Steward volunteers support with the efficient and safe movement of patients through vaccination sites, ensuring that social distancing measures are in place and identifying people who require additional support.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Johnstone said: "There is a particular need for steward volunteers to help the vaccination programme reach communities most in need. If you are able to help by joining the team, please don’t hesitate. Together we can get the jabs done.”

People interested are being asked to go to the NHS Volunteer Responders website to sign up.

Shifts usually last up to six hours with expenses covered. No experience or qualifications are required and a full briefing is provided on site.

The NHS Volunteer Responders programme was set up by the NHS and is delivered by Royal Voluntary Service and the GoodSAM app. Volunteers use a mobile phone app to choose what shifts they would like to do and when.

Young people from across Suffolk are being encouraged to get their Covid-19 vaccine when called upon by the NHS.

All over 18s were expected to be able to book their first jab by the end of the week.