The original launch for the Bury St Edmunds 5k Your Way group - Credit: 5k Your Way

A supportive exercise group for people living with and beyond cancer is returning to a Parkrun event tomorrow.

The initiative '5k Your Way, Move Against Cancer' is on at Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds tomorrow, January 29, as part of the Parkrun there.

It had started in January 2020, but has had a long break during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tomorrow is the relaunch, with people meeting at the Grounds Café at 8.45am.

Liz O'Riordan was working as a breast consultant when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 - Credit: Liz O'Riordan

Cancer survivor Dr Liz O'Riordan, who helps to run the local 5k Your Way group, said: "We know the importance of exercise helping to improve the side-effects of cancer treatment and stopping it coming back, but it's hard to do it by yourself."

She added: "It doesn't matter how fast or slow you run. It's to kick-start to get you back out again and doing it with a really friendly bunch of people so you are not alone.

"It's every month and bring your family and friends with you and get yourself active. It's doing it with a community of people."

5k Your Way, Move Against Cancer is on at Nowton Park on the last Saturday of the month.

For more information visit the 5k Your Way website.



