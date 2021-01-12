News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Hospital faces 'challenge' over oxygen supply

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 12:35 PM January 12, 2021   
The new entrance to Colchester Hospital. Picture: HOLLY HUME

Colchester Hospital is facing 'challenges' over oxygen supplies - Credit: Archant

Colchester Hospital is facing "a challenge" over oxygen supplies as demand increases during the coronavirus crisis, managers have admitted.

However, they have stressed that growing pressure has not caused significant issues currently. 

Growing numbers of coronavirus patients have put the intensive care unit at the Essex hospital under increasing pressure in recent weeks, with Covid-19 cases continuing to rise. 

Latest Public Health England statistics showed the number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in Colchester was 866.4 for the seven days to January 7, compared to 753.4 in the week to December 31.

Paul Fenton,  director of estates and facilities at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Colchester Hospital, said: “We monitor oxygen supplies very closely to make sure we are keeping our patients safe.

"It is currently a challenge as demand increases at our hospitals.

"However, we have enough oxygen at our sites, and our teams are working hard to make sure it is available for patients when and where they need it.”


