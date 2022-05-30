News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Suffolk dental charity forced to turn patients away after reaching capacity

person

William Warnes

Published: 7:30 AM May 30, 2022
Dentaid has come to Leiston to give free dental care to those who have problems with their teeth PI

Dentaid clinics were open in Leiston and Bury St Edmunds over two days - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A mobile dental clinic on a visit to Bury St Edmunds was forced to turn away 25 people after reaching maximum capacity.

The Dentaid charity clinic, organised by Toothless in Suffolk campaigners, was open for six hours on May 19, with volunteers providing emergency care for a total of 35 patients.

Prior to the visit, the clinic was open 10am to 4pm on May 18 in Leiston, where a total of 33 patients were treated.

The town has been without an NHS dentist after closure in 2021.

The news comes as the latest piece of damning evidence that Suffolk is in the midst of a dentistry crisis. 

Data published in January revealed at least a 27% decrease in NHS dentists across Suffolk since 2020, with the Department of Health ranking the West Suffolk Commissioning Group (CCG) as the joint third-worst affected in England.

Mark Jones, co-founder of the Toothless in Suffolk campaign, said: "The levels of need here in Suffolk have overwhelmed the charity. We have witnessed 14 years of hand-wringing by successive governments.

"This has resulted in the shockingly high levels of health inequality seen throughout the length and breadth of the country.

Most Read

  1. 1 Highways chiefs fear 'severe impact' of 1,375-home plans
  2. 2 When will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk today?
  3. 3 Why you may spot Hollywood megastar Judi Dench in Suffolk today
  1. 4 Highways officials to discuss speed limits on busy Suffolk road
  2. 5 Road closures in Suffolk to be aware of ahead of the Jubilee Bank Holiday
  3. 6 'Fantastic' chance to bring community pub back to life
  4. 7 Road closed after two-vehicle crash in Suffolk village
  5. 8 Hurst gunning for play-off final glory as Cook's Chesterfield fall short
  6. 9 Popular Suffolk vintage steam fair is back with a bang after pandemic
  7. 10 What time will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk this weekend?

"We deserve better in the 21st century."

NHS
Bury St Edmunds News
Leiston News
West Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Tracey Sheppard leaves Ipswich magistrates after pleading guilty to stealing from a school and football club

South East Suffolk Magistrates Court

Suffolk woman stole thousands from football club and school

Dominic Bareham

person
Henley's of Wivenhoe has been awarded the best fish and chip shop in London & South East England. Fr

Suffolk Live News

Revealed: The most popular Suffolk fish and chip shop

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The timber-framed cabins at Toad Hall Lodges, a health retreat near Southwold

London couple transform Suffolk home into an 'intimate' lifestyle retreat

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
EADT CHRIS MILLS / DOMINIC Tendring Hall in its heyday PICTURE CONTRIBUTED

Forbidden Suffolk: 5 more places you can't visit in Suffolk

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon