Thanks to 'inspiring young man' ahead of fun day

Jamie Small is organisng a fun day to raise money and awareness for three different Service charities. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A Suffolk youngster has raised an "incredible amount" in the lead up to a fundraising day he is hosting in aid of three military charities.

Jamie Small is aiming to increase mental health awareness and raise funds for three charities, Scotty's Little Soldiers, Hidden Warriors and SSAFA, all of which has helped Jamie after the death of his dad in 2016.

Jamie's dad, Corporal Christopher Small, took his own life at the age of 44 after struggling to adapt after the army, having spent 21 years in the Royal Logistical Corps.

Mandy and Chris Small with their son Jamie. - Credit: FAMILY

His son, now 14, has become a prolific fundraiser and is hosting his fun day on May 22, with a charity football match.

The event will also have a tombola, food stalls, inflatables and a raffle, all in aid to raise money for the three charities, and to raise awareness of mental health, after Jamie was bullied at school because of the way his father died.

Jamie said: "Mental health is so important because we can all suffer.

"Someone might be feeling absolutely amazing one minute, then the next they’re just feeling the worst they’ve ever felt.

"I’m doing my charity fun day because I want to draw attention to the charities that have helped me over the years and give something back."

Jamie Small with his mum Mandy Small - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jamie's mum Mandy said: "I’m very, very proud of him, and his dad would be too.

"He’s done an awful lot to raise awareness. At the age of eight I had to tell him that his dad had died, but seeing him use his grief in a way that helps others is something lots of people could learn from.”

One of the charities being helped by the fundraising event is Scotty's Little Soldiers. They are a charity that help young people aged between 0 and 25, who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.

Scotty's founder, war widow Nikki Scott, said: "Jamie is an inspiring young man and it’s incredible to see how he has used his experiences to help and educate so many people.

Jamie Small under the Scotty's Little Soldiers sign - Credit: Scotty's Little Soldiers

"His Fun Day has already raised an incredible amount, and hearing how he feels about Scotty’s and meeting other members highlights why what we’re doing is so important."

To donate to the fun day, click here.