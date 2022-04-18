Charlie's Cabin opens to help young people with mental health

Charlie's Cabin will be open for young people to go and talk about difficulties they are facing in the hope that they will not suffer in silence - Credit: Lindsay Wakelin

Two mental health charities in Essex are opening a summer house together for young people facing difficulties in their lives.

The Charlie Watkins Foundation (CWF) and the Youth Enquiry Service (YES) have been working together since 2021 on this project.

The CWF was founded seven months after Charlie Watkins took his own life in March 2017 at the age of just 22.

Left to Right. Rob White, Harry Watkins, Janine Maycock, Katie Furlong and Jane Lindekam - Credit: Lindsay Wakelin

The summer house, named 'Charlie's Cabin' has been funded by the CWF and is part of the GoGreen community garden project set up by YES at its premises in Colchester.

YES works with young people in Essex to help their emotional needs.

They are hoping that the addition of Charlie’s Cabin will provide a safe and solitary space for young people to go and talk to their peers or YES staff about any troubles they may be experiencing.

Charlie's brother Harry and dad Tim outside Charlie's Cabin in Colchester - Credit: Lindsay Wakelin

Charlie’s twin brother Harry, who set up the CWF with their father Tim, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with YES again by funding Charlie’s Cabin for use in its community garden.”