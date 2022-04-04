Covid vaccines available for Suffolk five to 11-year-olds

Poll

Children aged between five and eleven are now eligible for the Covid vaccine in the UK. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Suffolk children aged between five and 11 are now eligible to get their Covid vaccinations.

England has today joined other countries such as France, Germany and the USA, in offering vaccinations to five million young children.

They will be offered two doses, 12 weeks apart, of the Pfizer children's dose, which is a third of the normal strength.

Elizabeth Moloney, who is leading the roll-out of the vaccination programme across the Suffolk and north east Essex Intergrated Care System, said: "The Covid-19 vaccination will help protect your child against the virus.

"I urge parents to consider how taking up this offer will give long-lasting defence against serious complications of the virus, including long Covid.

"Our children are the most precious things in our lives, so please consider carefully the very real benefits of vaccination.

"We know the vaccine is safe and effective, but I urge anyone with concerns or questions to contact our local helpline on 0344 257 3961.

“We also have our own trusted website which has lots of useful information, videos and links so you can make a balanced decision."