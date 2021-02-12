Chills and muscle aches may also be Covid symptoms, study says

Published: 2:52 PM February 12, 2021

More possible symptoms of coronavirus have been revealed (file photo) - Credit: Suffolk Resilience Forum

Chills, a loss of appetite, headaches and muscle aches have been found to be possible symptoms of coronavirus, according to new research.

A study led by Imperial College London of more than one million people has revealed the extra symptoms could be linked to Covid-19.

This is in addition to the classic symptoms - losing a sense of smell and taste, a fever and a new persistent cough.

The research was based on swab tests and questionnaires collected between June 2020 and January 2021 as part of the university's React programme.

Having any of the other symptoms or the classic ones, either alone or in combination, was associated with infection with Covid-19.

You may also want to watch:

Professor Paul Elliott, director of the React programme at Imperial, said: "These new findings suggest many people with Covid-19 won't be getting tested - and therefore won't be self-isolating - because their symptoms don't match those used in current public health guidance to help identify infected people.

"We understand that there is a need for clear testing criteria, and that including lots of symptoms which are commonly found in other illnesses like seasonal flu could risk people self-isolating unnecessarily.

"I hope that our findings on the most informative symptoms mean that the testing programme can take advantage of the most up-to-date evidence, helping to identify more infected people."

