Act of kindness helps Stowmarket mum create music station for son

Mum Christine Kirby has made a music station out of a palette for her son Arthur, who has additional needs - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A mum from Stowmarket has expressed her gratitude after a supermarket “spread a little bit of kindness” to help her create a music station for her son with additional needs.

Christine Kirby, 42, wanted to make a therapeutic toy for her four-year-old son Arthur, who has autism as well as severe anxiety.

Arthur Kirby who soon will be 5 years old - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The mum came up with an idea to make a station after visiting a creative play space in Ixworth.

Ms Kirby said: “We visited a place called World of Play. A lovely lady there has set up an inside and outside area for kids.

“I saw a palette she’s done and Arthur really loved it. So I thought that I could create something similar.”

The Stowmarket mum posted a request on the local community page, asking if anyone could provide her with a free palette to make the station.

She said: “Stu Fayers from the Stowmarket Asda store kindly answered my plea and I got my palette.

“It’s nice when the people from the local community help each other.

“It might only seem like a small gesture, but to a struggling family or a parent that has a child with additional needs, it makes a huge difference if someone just spreads a little bit of kindness.”

“It would have been a lot harder for me to have created the station for my son if I hadn’t been given the opportunity to just have a free pallet,” the woman added.

Arthur, who will soon turn five, now spends more time outside in their garden doing music and movement exercises, which helps him to regulate his anxiety and to keep it at a lower level.

He also attends dance classes called dance ability in Kesgrave.

Ms Kirby said: “Music and movement exercises make a huge difference for Arthur. It helps him regulate his emotions and get into some sort of routine.

“Children seem to have a natural ability for music, arts and movements. Being able to build that into their routine helps them a lot and also brings happiness.”

Ms Kirby said that Arthur loves his new station and added: “I’m not so sure if my neighbours like it too.”

