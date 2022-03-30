Lord Deben the keynote speaker at Suffolk climate summit this weekend

Lord Deben, John Gummer, will be a keynote speaker at the Woodbridge Climate Summit - Credit: SU ANDERSON

A climate change summit will be taking place this weekend to celebrate local action in tackling the warming of the planet.

Lord Deben John Gummer, chair of the independent UK Committee on Climate Change and former MP for Suffolk Coastal, will be the keynote speaker at Woodbridge Community Hall on Saturday, but a range of other speakers have also been lined up.

The two-day event runs from 9.30am-6pm on Saturday and 10am-6pm on Sunday and features many speakers from wildlife and conservation groups and charities.

These will include Christine Buxton, chief executive of Suffolk Wildlife Trust, discussing nature and climate, and Dr Helene Burningham, a coastal scientist from the University College of London, to talk about building coastal community stewardship.

There will also be refreshments, including tea and cake and a chance to mingle at the end of each day.

For more information, visit https://www.greensuffolk.org/event/woodbridge-climate-action-weekend