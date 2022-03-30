News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Lord Deben the keynote speaker at Suffolk climate summit this weekend

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 11:30 AM March 30, 2022
Lord Deben, John Gummer, will be a keynote speaker at the Woodbridge Climate Summit

Lord Deben, John Gummer, will be a keynote speaker at the Woodbridge Climate Summit - Credit: SU ANDERSON

A climate change summit will be taking place this weekend to celebrate local action in tackling the warming of the planet. 

Lord Deben John Gummer, chair of the independent UK Committee on Climate Change and former MP for Suffolk Coastal, will be the keynote speaker at Woodbridge Community Hall on Saturday, but a range of other speakers have also been lined up. 

The two-day event runs from 9.30am-6pm on Saturday and 10am-6pm on Sunday and features many speakers from wildlife and conservation groups and charities. 

These will include Christine Buxton, chief executive of Suffolk Wildlife Trust, discussing nature and climate, and Dr Helene Burningham, a coastal scientist from the University College of London, to talk about building coastal community stewardship. 

There will also be refreshments, including tea and cake and a chance to mingle at the end of each day. 

For more information, visit https://www.greensuffolk.org/event/woodbridge-climate-action-weekend

Climate Change
Suffolk
Woodbridge News
A12 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Jan Etherington with her dog Jagger on Walberswick beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Holiday Destinations

'Heaven on earth' - Suffolk beach named one of the best in England

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
This town cottage in Southwold is on the market for £1 million

Suffolk Live News

Look inside £1million cottage in Southwold with bags of character

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Land off Barking Road in Needham Market where plans have been lodged for 279 homes

Planning

Conservation group concerned new 279 homes plans will create 'new village'

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
A cold weather front moved across the east coast on Sunday bringing snowfall to many parts, includin

Suffolk Live News

Snow possible in Suffolk this week as warm spell ends

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon