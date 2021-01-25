News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Concerns over lack of coronavirus vaccine centres in north Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 5:54 PM January 25, 2021   
Pfizer vaccine

There are concerns over a lack of vaccine centres in north Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Concerns have been raised about the lack of coronavirus vaccine centres in northern parts of Suffolk.

The majority of Suffolk's existing vaccine sites are in the south of the county, causing fears about how elderly populations in more rural northern parts will be catered for. 

Currently, those living in the Waveney area can be vaccinated at some GP sites including Kirkley Mill Surgery in Lowestoft and Sole Bay Health Centre in Southwold.

The community pharmacy Hayden Chemist, in Lowestoft, and the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston are also vaccinating patients. 

Anne Thomas, Minister Bill Mahood and Simon Weeks. Campaigners are aiming to raise funds to repair W

Anne Thomas said that more information was needed - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Anne Thomas, chairman of Bramfield and Thorington Parish Council, said that it was important the situation was clarified. 

"We just don't know what is happening," said Ms Thomas. 

"It doesn't seem fair. There are a lot of elderly people living in villages who don't have vehicles. 

"People ask me and I don't know what to tell them."

Waverely MP Peter Aldous told Bungay Town Council last week that new sites were being looked at in the north Suffolk and south Norfolk area. 

Waveney MP Peter Aldous

Peter Aldous told Bungay Town council that more sites were coming - Credit: House of Commons

This included a potential site at the Worlingham Pharmacy in Beccles and another location over the border in Harleston, in Norfolk. 

NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which covers the northern areas of Suffolk, confirmed that new sites were on their way - and would ensure no-one was more than 10 miles from a vaccine centre. 

A spokesman for the CCG said: “People across Norfolk and north Suffolk (Waveney) continue to have access to vaccinations and further sites are due to open in the coming weeks, which will mean we can deliver even more vaccinations across north Suffolk.

“It’s really important that you attend your appointment at the vaccination site offered to you wherever you can, so that we can make sure as many people are protected from Covid-19 as soon as possible.”

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon
