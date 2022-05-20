News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Health

Concerns about 'shocking' rise in eating disorder hospital admissions

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 7:30 AM May 20, 2022
Tom Quinn, of eating disorder charity Beat, is 'shocked' at the rising number of hospital admissions

Tom Quinn, of eating disorder charity Beat, is 'shocked' at the rising number of hospital admissions - Credit: Beat

An eating disorder charity has raised concerns about a ‘shocking’ rise in hospital admissions as figures reveal a rise in cases in the east during the pandemic. 

NHS data showed an increasing number of hospital admissions among younger age groups in the east of England during the pandemic, compared to before the coronavirus struck. 

In March 2021, there were 120 admissions in the 18-39 age range compared to 85 in March 2020, before the first lockdown was introduced. 

Meanwhile, in the 17 and under age group, there were 55 admissions in March 2021, but only 20 in March 2020. 

In England as a whole, the percentage of hospital admissions has increased by 84% over the last five years. 

Tom Quinn, director of external affairs at eating disorder charity Beat, said: “There has been a shocking rise in hospital admissions for people with eating disorders, made worse by the devastating impact of the pandemic on the public's mental health.  

“The dramatic increase in hospitalisation shows that people are not getting treatment quickly enough, with patients admitted to hospital having become too unwell to be treated in community care settings.  

Most Read

  1. 1 School apologises for GCSE paper error as it falls to inadequate
  2. 2 £1.5million project set to turn north Essex towns into giant gaming areas
  3. 3 Man identified after dog walker threatened in Sudbury
  1. 4 Andy Warren: Why keeping Sam Morsy is vital for Ipswich Town
  2. 5 'We are both in love' - Ed Sheeran announces birth of second daughter
  3. 6 'It makes you want to cry' - anger as bench dumped in pond at country park
  4. 7 Man caught drink driving over three times the legal limit in Suffolk town
  5. 8 Girl, 12, injured after having foot run over by driver
  6. 9 Julia Bradbury's feature on 'beautiful' Sudbury airs on This Morning today
  7. 10 Woman injured after car flips on its roof near Ipswich

“Eating disorders can be life-threatening if not spotted and safely managed by frontline staff.” 

He welcomed new guidance from the Royal College of Psychiatrists for commissioners and providers of adult eating disorder services, which provides information on the required skill mix in dedicated community eating disorder teams to improve access to treatment, care and support. 

He added the failure to follow previous guidance led to preventable deaths, which ‘cannot be allowed to happen again.’ 

“Everyone with an eating disorder deserves safe and effective treatment, regardless of the healthcare setting or specialism of their care team.  

“We hope that this new guidance will allow frontline staff to quickly identify and safely treat those with eating disorders in all settings and from all diagnoses quickly, giving them the very best chance of making a full and sustained recovery,” Mr Quinn said. 

If you’re worried about your own or someone else’s health, you can contact Beat on 0808 801 0677 or visit www.beateatingdisorders.org.uk  

Suffolk
A14 Suffolk News
Mid Suffolk News

Don't Miss

The air ambulance was called to the A12 outside Colchester after the crash

A12 | Updated

A12 reopens after air ambulance called to three-lorry crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Shrubland Hall

Forbidden Suffolk: 6 places you can't visit in the county

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Wantisden Park

Holiday Destinations

Suffolk campsite named among the best in the UK by the Guardian

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Lavender in Abbey Gardens

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk town named one of the best places to go on holiday in the UK

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon