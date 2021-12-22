There is concern over the future of NHS dental provision in Hadleigh. Pictured in a previous Toothless in Suffolk protest - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The NHS has said it understands a Hadleigh dental practice that offers national health provision will remain open amid speculation over its future.

A spokesperson for NHS England said mydentist in Meadows Way had not informed them it intends to stop offering NHS dentistry services to local people.

"We understand they will remain open," the spokesperson added, amid confusion over the future of the practice.

The Toothless in Suffolk campaign had commented on the emerging story, saying Hadleigh residents, alongside those living in most other parts of Suffolk, would feel betrayed by a system that they were paying for if they lost their NHS dental practice.

But mydentist has not yet provided us with an official comment on the situation.

Earlier in the year, mydentist closed in Leiston, leaving the town with no dental practices.

mydentist is a national chain of practices and has other branches in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury and Woodbridge.

Toothless in Suffolk has recently gone national in its campaign for local NHS dental provision for everyone.

We revealed last month how access to an NHS dentist in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds as a new patient is virtually non-existent.

A range of factors including how the NHS dental contracts work, recruitment problems and underfunding, plus further pressures and backlogs caused by the pandemic, are all said to be behind the current crisis.



















