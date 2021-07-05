Have your say on proposed rebuild of West Suffolk Hospital

Published: 4:30 PM July 5, 2021

Aerial view of Hardwick Manor, where the West Suffolk Hospital could go - Credit: West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Patients, staff and residents are being asked for their views on the proposed rebuild of West Suffolk Hospital.

The consultation on whether to build on Hardwick Manor, beside the current hospital in Bury St Edmunds, has been launched by West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

Chief executive at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Dr Stephen Dunn. - Credit: West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Dr Stephen Dunn, the trust's chief executive, said: “Hardwick Manor was chosen as our preferred site using a thorough and objective evaluation process, but this decision isn’t final until we have completed all our investigations and received planning permission.

“We consider Hardwick Manor to have a number of benefits, including the fact that we already own the site. It’s next to where the existing hospital is so we can continue to use our newer buildings - such as staff accommodation at the rear of the site and our office building, Quince House.

"Building the new healthcare facility on Hardwick Manor also means we can continue to be co-located with organisations such as Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, St. Nicholas Hospice and Busy Bees nursery.

“However, we want to make sure we get this decision right and that everyone's views and thoughts are considered. That is why, whilst technical work is progressing to continue to assess the suitability of the site, we are committed to continuing to work with staff, the local community and patients of West Suffolk Hospital to ensure we listen to as many opinions as possible."

The second round of engagement will begin in the autumn, once initial plans have been developed, with a planning application due to be submitted this winter.

Drop-in sessions are taking place across West Suffolk throughout July between 2pm and 8pm, giving people the chance to share their opinions on the plans.

The sessions will be held in The Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford on July 12, Chalkstone Community Centre's main hall on July 14 in Haverhill, Bury St. Edmunds' the Ballroom at The Athenaeum on July 15, Newmarket's Memorial Hall on July 19, the Assembly Room at Sudbury Town Hall on July 20 or the Milton Room at Stowmarket Community Centre on July 21.

A virtual meeting will also be held on July 13 from 5.30pm to 7pm here.

An online feedback form will be available on the trust's website from Monday, July 5 until Sunday, August 15.

Printed versions of the feedback form can be requested by emailing the team at futuresystemprogramme@wsh.nhs.uk or writing to: The Future System Team, Quince House Level 2 , West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, Hardwick Lane, Bury Saint Edmunds, IP33 2QZ.