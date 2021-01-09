Covid outbreaks in Suffolk care homes rise - but deaths fall

Published: 5:30 AM January 9, 2021

More than 275 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Suffolk's care homes since April 2020 - but deaths have fallen in recent weeks, new figures have revealed.

The statistics come as coronavirus outbreaks were recorded by 29 care providers across Suffolk in the week up to January 4.

Suffolk has seen more outbreaks in care homes in those seven days than in any week since the end of November.

Despite an increase of outbreaks, care homes have seen a fall in deaths, with eight recorded in the week up to January 4.

The most outbreaks took place in Babergh, where nine were recorded.

There were three in Mid Suffolk, while four were seen in West Suffolk, six in East Suffolk and seven in Ipswich.

The most recent figures have come as the country has been placed into another lockdown, with coronavirus cases rising across the UK.

Parts of Suffolk are now experiencing case numbers well above the English average, with hospital admissions the highest they have ever been.

Most recent figures show that 738 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Suffolk in the week up to January 3.

This equates to 22.8% of all the cases recorded in the county during the pandemic.

In Suffolk, rates rose in all districts. The rate in Ipswich moved to 636.9 — more than the national average of 619.1.

In Mid Suffolk, the case rate doubled, with almost similar rises in East Suffolk and West Suffolk.

In care homes, more than 60 people died in the county in December.

As of January 1, 278 people had died in care settings after testing positive for the virus.

Norfolk, by comparison, has seen 232 deaths in care homes since April 2020.

The county also saw 68 deaths in the same time that Suffolk saw 60.

In total in Essex, 382 people have died in care homes after testing positive for the virus - 18 of whom passed away in the week up to December 31.