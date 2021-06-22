Published: 6:27 PM June 22, 2021

Health bosses in Suffolk say they remain "encouraged" by the number of cases in the county despite rises in the past few weeks.

The latest data for Suffolk shows that cases have risen in all districts but remain some of the lowest in the country.

In the seven days to June 18 Babergh had the highest weekly case rate at 29.3 cases per 100,000.

Ipswich currently has the lowest cases rate at 16.8 cases per 100,000.

Ipswich and East Suffolk are among the 10 districts with lowest numbers of cases in the country.

Some areas of the county have seen cases double in the past week.

In Mid Suffolk cases went from 10.6 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to June 11 to 23.1 cases per 100,000 the following week.

In Ipswich cases more than tripled in the same time from 5.1 cases per 100,000 to 16.8 cases per 100,000.

Despite the rises in case numbers, director of public health at Suffolk County Council, Stuart Keeble, said that the situation remained positive.

"Covid case rates have increased in Suffolk in the last seven days, which is concerning, but current rates locally remain lower than the East of England and England average case rates. ," said Mr Keeble.

"However the encouraging aspect of this is there have been no or very little increase in hospital admissions or deaths, mainly due to the protection provided by the increasing vaccination coverage across the country and the county.

"The pause in the road map, provides time to further increase vaccination coverage across Suffolk, especially amongst the younger age groups.

"We continue to monitor and actively respond to cases and outbreaks in Suffolk."

Mr Keeble said it remained important to get vaccinated and take regular tests.

"We would urge all residents to take both vaccinations as soon as they are offered as this provides the best defence to a person against the virus.

"Regular testing at home with LFT kits is also extremely beneficial as this allows us to be as safe as possible around one another."