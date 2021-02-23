Published: 8:06 PM February 23, 2021

Coronavirus adverts have been placed in bus stops around Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Coronavirus infection rates have dropped in all but two parts of Suffolk and Essex, as cases continue to show an encouraging and steady decline.

Latest data shows that Colchester and Mid Suffolk were the only local authorities to show a slight increase in its weekly infection rate, for the seven days up to February 19.

Colchester saw its infection rate rise from 92.4 to 99.1 in the seven days up to February 19. This is compared to the data for the seven days up to February 12.

It has the second highest rate of infection in the whole of Essex, shortly behind Tendring's 124.2 cases per 100,000, which is higher than the England average of 122.1.

After Tendring and Colchester the third highest infection rate across the two counties is in Ipswich, where the infection rate has fallen to 75.2 cases per 100,000 compared to the previous week where there were more than 100 cases.

Meanwhile, in Mid Suffolk, which has the lowest rate of infection in the county, there was a slight rise.

Its infection rate per 100,000 people rose from 42.4 in the seven days to February 12 to 55.2 in the same period leading up to February 19.

Despite this slight increase Mid Suffolk still has the lowest infection rate in Suffolk, which is less than half the rate of the England average.

The figures, for the seven days up to February 19, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people, to ensure figures can be compared.

Data for the most recent four days (February 20 to 23) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

