Published: 6:00 AM April 3, 2021

Many areas of Suffolk recorded next to no coronavirus cases - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Over 50 neighbourhoods in Suffolk have recorded virtually no coronavirus cases in the past week.

MSOA data released by the Government this week has shown which parts of Suffolk have the lowest number of cases.

Middle Super Output Area (MSOA) data looks at postcode level figures, often grouping together villages or looking at specific areas of larger towns.

The latest data covers up to March 28 and shows that 55 areas of Suffolk recorded less than three cases.

The figures do not allow for differentiation between areas with 0, 1 or 2 cases for privacy reasons.

Nine parts of Babergh, three parts of Ipswich, six parts of Mid Suffolk, 22 parts of East Suffolk and 15 parts of West Suffolk recorded less than three cases.

The area recording the highest number of cases in Suffolk was the Gainsborough, Greenwich & Orwell area of Ipswich which recorded 23 cases.

