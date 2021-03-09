Published: 9:06 PM March 9, 2021

Coronavirus infection rates across Suffolk have continued to drop, according to the latest Government data.

The latest figures compare the seven days to March 5 to the seven days to February 26.

Data from the last four days is not included as it is considered incomplete.

All five Suffolk districts reported a further drop in the number of cases with Ipswich continuing to see the largest decrease.

The total infection rate for the county dropped from 92 cases per 100,000 people to 42.4 cases per 100,000.

You may also want to watch:

The lowest infection rates was in Babergh where the rate was down to 20.6 cases per 100,000.

Just 19 new coronavirus cases were reported in the week to March 5.

Over the border in Essex nearly all districts showed a drop in cases.

The largest drop was in Tendring where cases went from 96.2 cases per 100,000 to 54.6 cases per 100,000.

Uttlesford showed a very slight increase in its infection rate, which went from 24.1 cases per 100,000 to 29.6 cases per 100,000.