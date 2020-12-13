More than 50 coronavirus cases recorded in a day in Ipswich as case numbers keep rising
More than 50 cases of coronavirus were reported in Ipswich alone in just one day last week, the latest Government statistics have shown.
The statistics from Public Health England cover the seven days to December 9 and were compared against the data covering the seven days to December 2.
Ipswich continued to have the highest infection rate of 202.3 cases per 100,000 up from 125.6 the previous week.
The data showed that 55 cases were recorded in the district in just one day, December 9.
Every other district showed at least a slight increase in cases.
Cases also rose across Essex, most notably in Braintree which saw cases rise from 97.6 cases per 100,000 to 268 cases per 100,000.
The district recorded 110 cases in one day on December 9.
