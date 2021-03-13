News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Up to 1 in 331 in Suffolk have coronavirus, according to survey

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:00 PM March 13, 2021   
Coronavirus cases in Ipswich are the lowest they've been since before Christmas

ONS has released its latest infection survey - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

New data shows that up to one in 331 people in Suffolk have tested positive for coronavirus. 

The figures come from the Office for National Statistics and exclude cases in hospitals, care homes and other institutional settings.  

The latest data is a little behind the daily infection rate data provided by the government and covers the week to March 6.

The survey splits Suffolk into two areas - one area covers the East Suffolk areas, the former Waveney and Suffolk Coastal districts, while the other area covers the remaining districts with the addition of the Essex district of Tendring.  

The latest figures show that in both areas of Suffolk, one in 331 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. 

This number is lower than the England average, in which one in 270 people are believed to have tested positive for the virus over this period. 

The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Suffolk has continued to drop over time. 

At the start of lockdown - according to data from December 28 to January 2 - the number of people testing positive in Suffolk was up to one in 100 in the larger area of Suffolk (including Tendring) and one in 125 in the east Suffolk areas. 

A month later, data from February 12 showed that up to one in 140 in Suffolk had tested positive for the virus, a significant drop in just under a month. 

The figures are consistent with what is shown by the government's infection rate data.

In recent weeks, all of Suffolk's districts have continued to show near constant decreases in the number of people testing positive for the virus. 

Coronavirus

