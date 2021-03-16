Published: 7:13 PM March 16, 2021

Coronavirus infection rates have risen in some areas of Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Three Suffolk districts have shown very slight increases in their coronavirus infection rates in the past week.

The latest Government data compares the week to March 12 with the week to March 5.

The last four days are not included as the data is not believed to be complete enough.

Babergh, East Suffolk and Ipswich have all shown small increases in their infection rates in the past week.

The largest of these was in Ipswich which went from 41.6 cases per 100,000 people to 56.2 cases per 100,000 people.

However, it's important to note that when the rates are as low as they currently are, the a small number of cases can make rates increase more substantially.

In the case of Ipswich, the number of cases rose from 57 to 77 cases in the space of a week.

Mid Suffolk and West Suffolk continued to show slight decreases.

Over the border in Essex, the number of cases has continued to drop across the board.

Tendring had the biggest drop from 54.6 cases per 100,000 people to 22.5 cases per 100,000 people.

This latest figure gives it the second lowest infection rate in north Essex, behind Maldon.

Colchester continues to have the highest infection rate at 45.2 cases per 100,000.