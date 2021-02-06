Published: 5:32 PM February 6, 2021

Ipswich saw the largest drop in infection rates in the latest data - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Coronavirus infection rates in parts of Suffolk and north Essex are almost halving according to new figures.

The latest data compares the week to February 2 with the week to January 26.

The last four days are not included as the data is not thought to be complete enough.

The last week has continued to see large drops in the number of coronavirus cases across Suffolk.

Ipswich saw the largest drop of any district from 339.6 cases per 100,000 in the week to January 26 to 222 cases per 100,000 in the week to February 2.

Mid Suffolk saw rates almost half from 202.1 cases per 100,000 to 110 cases per 100,000 over the same time period.

It was a similar case across the border in north Essex.

The largest drop here was in Tendring which went from 493.3 cases per 100,000 to 337.7 cases per 100,000.

There were also large drops in Colchester and Maldon.